Handmade Hervey Bay Market Event – 11yo Laila Evans selling scrunchies. Photo: Cody Fox
News

GALLERY: Handmade market event for our small businesses

Cody Fox
Jessica Lamb
20th Nov 2019 2:24 PM
ABOUT 87 unique and designer stalls offered all kinds of quality, handmade wares on Saturday.

The second annual Handmade Hervey Bay market event held at Hervey Bay PCYC attracted not only local small businesses but also some from Bundaberg.

Organiser Stacey Christensen said the event was bigger and better than ever.

"We had about a 30 per cent growth with crowd and stallholders on last year," she said. "We were very happy with the turnout, it exceeded all expectations.

"It's about really promoting Australian handmade goods and local businesses, there are so many crafty people out there."

