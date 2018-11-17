Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay State High Formal 2018 - (L) Ashli Doo and Isabella Barnett lighting up the night.
Hervey Bay State High Formal 2018 - (L) Ashli Doo and Isabella Barnett lighting up the night. Alistair Brightman
News

GALLERY: HBSHS stunning formal arrivals

Jessica Lamb
Alistair Brightman
by and
17th Nov 2018 12:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYONE likes to make a statement when they arrival at their formal and Hervey Bay State High School graduates didn't disappoint.

Students arrived from 4.30 to 7pm at Waterfront Restaurant in Hervey Bay dressed to the nines in classic cars with one even riding a horse.

While dinner was served, staff trivia was held and a video of teachers wishing year 12 well for their future endeavours.

Photos
View Gallery

Principal Julie Learoyd wished all graduates the very best with their life pursuits.

"The year has flown by and in a matter of days we will say farewell to another graduating class at Hervey Bay State High School," she wrote in the school newsletter.

"Always remember, have the courage to dream and seize on every opportunity to succeed.

"Best of Luck."

Teacher Kat Bullen said it was a lovely farewell for the staff and students.

"It was a great night and a lot of people including family and past students arrived to watch the formal," she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    One lucky little Ryan Gosling

    premium_icon One lucky little Ryan Gosling

    News Kat Bullen thought a mushroom was growing in the cattle yard at Hervey Bay State High School when she found an abandoned bird egg

    • 17th Nov 2018 12:11 AM
    Beware: Bitumen scam

    premium_icon Beware: Bitumen scam

    News Police warn of road surfacing scam targeting Booral, Craignish

    • 17th Nov 2018 12:06 AM
    OPINION: Why couldn't Gympie prove professionalism here?

    premium_icon OPINION: Why couldn't Gympie prove professionalism here?

    Opinion It undermines an AFL Wide Bay that has struggled for consistency.

    • 17th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
    History meets modern at M'boro High's new Arts Centre

    premium_icon History meets modern at M'boro High's new Arts Centre

    News The centre was opened in Maryborough after months of construction

    • 17th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners