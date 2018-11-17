GALLERY: HBSHS stunning formal arrivals

Hervey Bay State High Formal 2018 - (L) Ashli Doo and Isabella Barnett lighting up the night.

EVERYONE likes to make a statement when they arrival at their formal and Hervey Bay State High School graduates didn't disappoint.

Students arrived from 4.30 to 7pm at Waterfront Restaurant in Hervey Bay dressed to the nines in classic cars with one even riding a horse.

While dinner was served, staff trivia was held and a video of teachers wishing year 12 well for their future endeavours.

Principal Julie Learoyd wished all graduates the very best with their life pursuits.

"The year has flown by and in a matter of days we will say farewell to another graduating class at Hervey Bay State High School," she wrote in the school newsletter.

"Always remember, have the courage to dream and seize on every opportunity to succeed.

"Best of Luck."

Teacher Kat Bullen said it was a lovely farewell for the staff and students.

"It was a great night and a lot of people including family and past students arrived to watch the formal," she said.