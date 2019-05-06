GALLERY: Heroic turn-out as Bay shop moves to new home

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: Four-year-old Adrian Willmot and Amber Rose from Hervey Bay with The Avengers at a free comic book day at Comics N Pop on Saturday.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: Four-year-old Adrian Willmot and Amber Rose from Hervey Bay with The Avengers at a free comic book day at Comics N Pop on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

IT WAS a dream come true for Hervey Bay's Simon and Carla Thornton on May 4.

Not only was it International Star Wars day, it was the grand opening of their story Comics N Pop's new location.

Faces from the silver screen and comic books including the Avengers, Jedi and of course Batman greeted customers.

They also had free comic books on offer.

Funds raised on the day went to drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations.

Mr Thornton said hundreds of people came through the Urraween store on Boat Harbour Dr.

"It was massive day and a huge success, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves,” he said.

"Comics are a great way to get kids to read, we had so many parents tell us they were having trouble encouraging them to open a book but they love comics.”

The store opened last year in Pialba Place when the couple moved to the Bay from Warwick after operating online for four years.