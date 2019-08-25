GALLERY: Hervey Bay Archers on target with club growth

ARCHERY: An upgrade to facilities at the Hervey Bay Archers clubhouse will mean more people can get involved in the sport.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated Hervey Bay Archers on its successful application from round4 of the Stronger Communities Program.

"Hervey Bay Archers received $13,500 to upgrade their clubhouse to include disabled amenities,” MrPitt said.

"Sport plays an important role across the Hervey Bay region and by improving the facilities means more people can get active.

"The Stronger Communities Program has been very successful for community groups and organisations like the Hervey Bay Archers that would otherwise struggle to fund these types of projects.”

Hervey Bay Archers president Mark Ratsch said the upgrade meant they could expand its program for people with a disability or mobility issues.

"We started a program with CPL (Cerebral Palsy League) last year for their clients to come out and participate in archery.

"This has proven to be very popular and they wanted to increase their allocated time from once a week to every weekday.

"There have been inquiries from another organisation, similar to CPL, showing interest in our program, and for us as a club to expand this program we feel it is necessary to be able to provide compliant facilities.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

If you have a query or an interest in archery, the Hervey Bay Archers can be contacted via e-mail at herveybayarcherssec@gmail.com.au