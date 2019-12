New Years Eve - Torquay. (L) Jaydyn and Rebecca Bowyer from Mackay and Danii and Lilly McKenzie from Marlborough ready for the fireworks.Photo: Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay residents rang in the new year the best way they know how - by the beach.

Fireworks lit up the sky over Torquay's jetty as revelers celebrated in Bill Fraser Park.

Take a look through our gallery of photos from the night.