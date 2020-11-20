Menu
The students arrive at the Hervey Bay High School formal.
News

GALLERY: Hervey Bay High School students celebrate formal

Carlie Walker
20th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
STUDENTS from Hervey Bay High School have gathered to celebrate their formal.

The event was held at the Waterfront Restaurant in Urangan.

The students were dressed to the nines and arrived in an array of classic cars, a Kombi van, a semi trailer and a limousine.

It has been a challenge for the region's schools to prepare for formals this year.

St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

St James Lutheran College and Fraser Coast Anglican College followed.

Maryborough State High School held its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College held its formal on October 16.

On Friday, four formals will go ahead, concluding the school formals for the year on the Fraser Coast.

The final formals:

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

