Hervey Bay PCYC Fight Night - Calvin Jensen (red) from the Sunshine Coast takes on Pharell Chapman (blue) from Cherbourg. Alistair Brightman

BOXING: Fraser Coast fighters matched it with boxers from all over southeast Queensland, all in the name of raising funds for the PCYC.

The annual Hervey Bay PCYC Fight Night proved a knock-out on Saturday - a result senior branch support officer, Tammy Sloan, put down to the support of the community and club volunteers.