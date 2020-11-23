GALLERY: Hervey Bay Special School students graduate

Students from Hervey Bay Special School celebrated their graduation with their families.

Students from Hervey Bay Special School celebrated their graduation with their families.

THE Year 12 students at Hervey Bay Special School have celebrated their graduation.

Staff and parents came together with the nine graduating students to mark their milestone.

The event was held at Hervey Bay RSL on Friday night.

Each student received a portfolio of their achievements on the night.

It was one of four formals held on Friday night.

Bayside Christian College, Urangan State High School and Riverside Christian College also held their formals.