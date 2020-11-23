Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Students from Hervey Bay Special School celebrated their graduation with their families.
Students from Hervey Bay Special School celebrated their graduation with their families.
News

GALLERY: Hervey Bay Special School students graduate

Carlie Walker
23rd Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Year 12 students at Hervey Bay Special School have celebrated their graduation.

Staff and parents came together with the nine graduating students to mark their milestone.

The event was held at Hervey Bay RSL on Friday night.

Photos
View Gallery

Each student received a portfolio of their achievements on the night.

It was one of four formals held on Friday night.

Bayside Christian College, Urangan State High School and Riverside Christian College also held their formals.

More Stories

fcschool formal hervey bay school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE PHOTOS: Howard Christmas Twilight Markets

        Premium Content SEE PHOTOS: Howard Christmas Twilight Markets

        News Howard celebrates with festive end of year cheer.

        SPEEDWAY ACTION: Sedan showdown gallery

        Premium Content SPEEDWAY ACTION: Sedan showdown gallery

        News Thrilling, high octane racing on the Fraser Coast.

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort