GALLERY: Historical museum's visitor numbers boom

HIT ATTRACTION: Visitors from Brisbane Emily Graham, 7, Lachlan Graham, 13 with volunteer Lynette Andersen and Renay Graham on Australia Day at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum for Australia Day on Saturday afternoon.

HIT ATTRACTION: Visitors from Brisbane Emily Graham, 7, Lachlan Graham, 13 with volunteer Lynette Andersen and Renay Graham on Australia Day at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum for Australia Day on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Lamb

FOR more than a decade volunteers at Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum have spent their Australia Day bringing their passion for history and the local region to locals and visitors.

With every year's event bigger and better than the last, Saturday's entry numbers surpassed expectations after 800 adults and 1200 children flocked through the Scarness attraction's doors.

Volunteer John Andersen said more than 800 photos had been taken with patrons donning period helmets on the old fire engine.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"People were lined up half- an-hour before opening time and they are only leaving in the afternoon after spending all day here,” he said.

"It has been an amazing group effort from more than 50 of our volunteers.”

Children's attractions for the day included old fashioned games like billy kart racing, land skis and skipping ropes as well as rope weaving and peg dolls.

Local groups were also given the chance to give interactive demonstrations like sheep shearing, knitting and spinning and Rosemark and Yengarie Alpacas.

The annual day enticed families who had recently moved to the area as well as visitors from as far north as Bundaberg and as far south as Brisbane to explore local history.

Urangan local Ros Rees, who brought her out-of-town family along, said news of the museum would travel to Ireland.

"We have family in Ireland who will definitely be seeing photos from today,” she said.

"I run an Air BnB and now I've experienced this I will definitely be recommending it to tourists.”

For more pictures make sure you pick up tomorrow's Chronicle.