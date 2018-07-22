GALLERY: History alive and well at Burrum Coalfest

THE Burrum Coal Discovery Festival provided a valuable retrospective look back in time for the younger generations says Hervey Bay historian John Andersen.

Mr Andersen, a historian at the Hervey Bay Historical Museum and Village, said Saturday's bustling CoalFest educated more kids about the outer-lying towns' history.

"It's great for smaller communities like Howard and Torbanlea to host events like this,” Mr Andersen said.

"There is a lot of interest from all ages of people, including kids, who want to learn about the times.”

The annual event celebrates the history of coal mining in the regional area, stemming back as far as the late 1800s.

Australian country music singer Chad Morgan headlined the live entertainment throughout the day, while numerous history groups held displays for attendees.

Vintage cars were put on show and the Wide Bay Historical Machine Club dusted off several of their old machines, which were used in town back in the day, to show how far technology had come.

Maryborough brothers Robert and John Miller discovered coal on the southern banks of the Burrum River in 1863 while trying to set up a timber mill.

A mine was quickly established to supply coal to the Gympie gold mines and for blacksmiths, iron foundries and steamships. The discovery led to the establishment of Howard, Torbanlea, Burrum Heads and Toogoom.