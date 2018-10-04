GALLERY: Hope lights the night in Hervey Bay

Light the Night in Hervey Bay - Ted Sorrensen, Michael Walsh, and Des Richters cut the ribbon to begin the walk.

Light the Night in Hervey Bay - Ted Sorrensen, Michael Walsh, and Des Richters cut the ribbon to begin the walk. Cody Fox

WITH yellow and blue lanterns filling every corner of Seafront Oval, hundreds of people sent a unifying message to those facing their own blood cancer journey: you are not alone.

More than 300 people showed their support at Hervey Bay's Light the Night on Wednesday, a community event supporting the Leukaemia Foundation.

With the full profits yet to be totalled, about $1848 was raised on the night alone.

Light the Night community host Elaine Gamer OAM said the event remained important for the hundreds of people who needed support through tough times.

"For some people to get specialist treatment, it can take months and they can easily go broke getting down to places like Brisbane," Ms Gamer said.

"There are a lot of people who are diagnosed and don't know about the Leukaemia Foundation and what it does.

"That's why it's important, to get the message out there."