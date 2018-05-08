GALLERY: Hot Rods in Bay

FRASER Coast's car enthusiast community is going from strength to strength after Hervey Bay hosted one of the largest local car events in history.

More than 400 vehicles, including motorbikes and trucks, paraded down the Esplanade for three hours on Saturday to massive crowds.

Residents came out equipped with blankets and chairs to witness the unique sight, while those staying at accommodation on the foreshore looked out their windows to see the colourful and roaring line-up pass by.

It was part of a series of events hosted by the Wide Bay Rodders which also featured a Show and Shine at Pialba State Primary School on Sunday.

Wide Bay Rodders president Des Batten said locals and visitors brought their vehicles along for the occasion.

"We had one man, a retiree from Sydney, who had been in hot rods for years but said we had the best show he had ever seen," Mr Batten said.

"Those that came to watch on the Esplanade were waving and cheering, it was unbelievable.

"As soon as the sunshine came out on the Sunday, everyone came down to the Show and Shine."

The events raised money for children's charities.

The club's next event will be a swap meet in November at Hervey Bay State High School.