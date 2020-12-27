Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boxing Day celebrations at the Beach House Hotel.
Boxing Day celebrations at the Beach House Hotel.
News

GALLERY: How Fraser Coast celebrated Boxing Day

Carlie Walker
27th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHILE shoppers snagged a bargain at the Boxing Day sales, many others took to the region's hotels to share a bit of Christmas cheer for the festive season.

Revellers enjoyed catching up across the region, with the Torquay Hotel having its regular event, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The Carriers Arms Hotel in Maryborough and the Beach House Hotel in the Bay were other popular venues on Boxing Day.

Photos
View Gallery

With the annual cricket test playing in the background, patrons were able to enjoy some company and celebrate the season after what has been a trying year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The region will now look to Thursday and the New Year's Eve celebrations set to be held across the Fraser Coast.

boxing day fraser coast gallery
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here fishy! New year, new specie to chase on Coast

        Premium Content Here fishy! New year, new specie to chase on Coast

        News The season for catching the fish specie will begin on January 1

        Boatie rescues family from burning vessel

        Premium Content Boatie rescues family from burning vessel

        News The man has been dubbed a “hero” and a “champion” by people online.

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports...