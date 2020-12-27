GALLERY: How Fraser Coast celebrated Boxing Day

WHILE shoppers snagged a bargain at the Boxing Day sales, many others took to the region's hotels to share a bit of Christmas cheer for the festive season.

Revellers enjoyed catching up across the region, with the Torquay Hotel having its regular event, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The Carriers Arms Hotel in Maryborough and the Beach House Hotel in the Bay were other popular venues on Boxing Day.

With the annual cricket test playing in the background, patrons were able to enjoy some company and celebrate the season after what has been a trying year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The region will now look to Thursday and the New Year's Eve celebrations set to be held across the Fraser Coast.