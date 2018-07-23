GALLERY: How students made FraserPop a success

IT'S becoming one of the Fraser Coast's signature events, but few know the level of effort put in by the students running the FraserPop Festival.

A record 10,000 people attended the event to browse the latest in pop-culture paraphernalia, enjoy cosplay competitions and even meet WWE wrestler and film star Nathan Jones.

And Maryborough State High School's student council president Kaila-Rose Kapernick was one of the talented students who helped put the weekend event together.

Ms Kapernick, who is one of the Diploma of Business students at the school, said about 14 students co-ordinated the marketing, budgeting and general management of the event alongside schoolteachers.

She said it was a stressful but rewarding process to see the event run smoothly.

"It's all about teamwork, most of us had known each other since Year Eight, but we all had to come together and work like we had been for the last four years," Ms Kapernick said.

"The event went really well, and the students and community are proud of what we accomplished."

In the lead-up to the event, the students and teachers worked together to contact vendors over email and phone to arrange for stores to be set up.

Much of the communication on the weekend was via radio, with the event managers handling different sections of the festival.

"I covered the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, and we may have been only 20-30ft away from each other... but communication was the key," she said.

"But everyone loved it, and they're already talking about next year's event."

MSHS Principal Simon Done confirmed FraserPop would return in 2019, with the school aiming for a world record attempt at the largest student-run pop culture expo.