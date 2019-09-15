GALLERY: Hundreds celebrate new space for region's families

A DAY of family fun showcased Hervey Bay's new skate park and the revitalised Pialba Esplanade Precinct on the weekend.



The open day saw hundreds converge on Seafront Oval, the play area and skate bowl and the All Abilities Playground to celebrate the user-friendly new space.



Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the new activity spots would draw people from across the region to enjoy the Esplanade.