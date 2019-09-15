Menu
New skate park on the Esplanade at Pialba - Tye Niha gets some serious airtime.
New skate park on the Esplanade at Pialba - Tye Niha gets some serious airtime. Alistair Brightman

Council News

GALLERY: Hundreds celebrate new space for region's families

Alistair Brightman
Carlie Walker
by and
15th Sep 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DAY of family fun showcased Hervey Bay's new skate park and the revitalised Pialba Esplanade Precinct on the weekend.

The open day saw hundreds converge on Seafront Oval, the play area and skate bowl and the All Abilities Playground to celebrate the user-friendly new space.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the new activity spots would draw people from across the region to enjoy the Esplanade.

