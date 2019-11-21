Menu
Hervey Bay RSL Christmas Craft Expo – Klaire Dilworth from 23 stitches showing off some of her custom creations. Photo: Cody Fox
GALLERY: Hundreds find crafty way to Christmas shop

Cody Fox
Kerrie Alexander
and
20th Nov 2019 11:49 AM
A CROWD of hundreds walked through the doors of Hervey House at the weekend for the Hervey Bay Crafters two-day Christmas Craft Fair.

The one-off items made by the artisans themselves were snapped up quickly, including affordable stocking fillers, decorations, preserves and jams and handmade cards and gifts.

Sheila Dilworth is one of many members who has shared her passion for arts and crafts with the Fraser Coast community through the event, which started more than 20 years ago.

She loves seeing the joy on people's faces when they first walk into Hervey House and see just what's on offer.

"When the customers come in and see all the stalls you can see them smile," Shiela said.

"They really go 'oh wow' because there is such a great variety of things there to buy."

