GALLERY: Hundreds flock to Bay Break triathlons

JUMPING FOR JOY: Carla Dell crosses the finish line in the Come and Tri event at the 2018 Bay Break. Blake Antrobus

CROSSING the finish line, Carla Dell became one of hundreds to accomplish a major fitness feat in Hervey Bay.

Ms Dell, who placed 19th in the Come and Tri 200m/8km/2km event, was one of hundreds who showed up to tackle the 2018 Bay Break.

Simon Smith took out the top time with 34.33, followed by Rachelle Young on 38.54.

In the Under-8s, Vinnie Vella topped the charts with times of 05.05 for the 50m swim, 05.31 for the 2km bike ride and 02.56 for the 500m run.

Organiser John Bone said it was the first time the event has hosted triathlons across two days.

"You couldn't run it all on one day, it's too big an event for one day,” Mr Bone said.

"We've had more than 800 entrants all up, nearly 300 for the triathlon on Sunday and 500 for Saturday's sprints and marathons.

"This is its fourth year, and the main aim is to create an event that all members of the family can compete in.”

Mr Bone said the weather had been fantastic for the event.

That weather is expected to continue until Wednesday, when a southerly change moves through the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Lauren Pattie said Hervey Bay and Maryborough could experience some showers and storms when that happens.

Temperatures are expected to cool down tomorrow as a cooler air mass moves in over the region.