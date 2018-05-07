GALLERY: Hundreds flock to M'boro for 2018 PubFest

RAINFALL had no chance of stemming the flow of clowns, lion tamers and acrobats into Maryborough's watering holes to celebrate PubFest 2018.

Yesterday marked the first time since 2005 the Heritage City did not participate in a world record attempt for the title due to the number of participating pubs falling short.

But thousands of revellers didn't seem to mind as they embarked on the crawl from one end of town to the other.

Maryborough resident Barbara Godfrey, who has attended every PubFest for the last 13 years, said the costumes seemed to get crazier every year.

Danielle Gray said she was impressed to see the pubs participating go to "so much effort".

Money raised from the event will go to Assistance Dogs Australia and the Maryborough Animal Refuge.

PubFest organiser Brendan Heit said despite fewer pubs taking part, they were seeing even more people than usual coming and going.

"Just because we're not going for the world record doesn't mean the celebrations will stop," Mr Heit said.

"The Criterion Hotel was full the entire time.

"It's an awesome turnout for Maryborough."

Mr Heit said the economic value the event created for the town was much bigger than the crawl itself, saying motels across town had been booked out by people looking to stay.

"It's clear it draws so many people into Maryborough," he said.

"People have been really supportive, and it's great to see them getting out in force because if it gets to a point where we can't run it anymore, then we'll lost it."