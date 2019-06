A memorial service was held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre for crash victim Charmaine Harris McLeod and her children Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok.

HERVEY Bay's Neighbourhood Centre was packed as the community mourned the loss of four of its tiny members and their mother, killed in a horrific crash near Kingaroy last month.

Charmaine Harris-McLeod and her four children Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok were remembered at a memorial service on Friday night.

Flowers were laid in memory of the five as Pastor Naomi Oksanen led the ceremony.