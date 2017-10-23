26°
GALLERY: Hundreds take on Hervey Bay Triathlon

HERVEY BAY TRIATHLON: World champion Matt Hauser with race winner Charles Liebenberg.
HERVEY BAY TRIATHLON: World champion Matt Hauser with race winner Charles Liebenberg. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
by

WINNING the Men's triathlon and meeting world triathlete champion Matthew Hauser is all part of the dream for Hervey Bay's Charles Liebenburg.

But seeing people out in force for the weekend triathlon is a breath of fresh air for the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club.

The club's publicity officer Amy Munson said it was exciting to see numbers return to form in their weekend triathlon, after they slowly dwindled over the years.

More than 100 people participated in the triathlon, consisting of a 1km swim, 30km ride and 8km run from Seafront Oval for the Open section.

But the popularity of the weekend triathlon, along with the upcoming Bay2Barge and Hervey Bay Hundy are set to draw hundreds more.

Munson, who won the Open Women's triathlon on the weekend, said it was "exciting times” for the club.

"The numbers are due to the hard work of everyone in the club and on the committee,” Munson said.

"It's become a very popular sport again, and the magic conditions on the weekend help bring people out.”

Former junior world champ Matthew Hauser made an appearance at the weekend event to help with the junior section.

With the Hundy only weeks away, Munson said triathlons were a great way to boost fitness and stay healthy.

See pages 14-15 for triathlon pics from the weekend.

