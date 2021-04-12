GALLERY: Imaginations go wild at popular body art festival

Artist Mason Whitton, model Josephine Nugent and Leonie Deavin and Freya Poff of Nova Star Productions at the Australian Body Art Festival in Cooroy. Picture: Eden Boyd

After last year's pandemic wipe-out, the Australian Body Art Festival went gangbusters under perfect autumn skies at Apex Park, Cooroy.

As well as amazing body and face painting there were all sorts of other artforms that anyone with a bit of creative inspiration can get involved in during the three-day festival.

Event manager Danielle Taylor said the weekend offered many opportunities for creative people to get involved.

"The body painting is a bit more specialised, with specific paints and equipment needed and a bit of skill using the medium and a living person as a canvas," Ms Taylor said.

The Noosa Outback Surfboard Art competition saw artists given a surfboard to decorate with the theme Noosa Outback.

Artist Andra Budaie and model Olivia Wycherley at the Australian Body Art Festival in Cooroy. Picture: Eden Boyd

Cash prizes were on offer and the surf boards were auctioned to raise funds for next year's festival.

Ms Taylor said the Bendigo Bank Wearable Art Competition had a theme of Time Travel.

"This is funky fashion created out of discarded materials," she said.

"You are only limited by your imagination with all sorts of materials being used in the past including bottle caps, spoons, video tapes, CDs, plastic bags and more!"

The Australian Body Art Festival was run by the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and supported by the State Government through Tourism and Events Queensland's Destination Events Program.

Budding artist Mason Whitton, 18, went home with both the first place and People's Choice trophy in the Face Painting competition on Sunday.

Artist Mason Whitton and model Josephine Nugent at the Australian Body Art Festival in Cooroy. Picture: Eden Boyd

Winner of the Wearable Art award was Lorien Dealcastello, second was Teddy McRitchie, People's Choice was Larissa Salton and Best Model Sharla Rae.

First prize and People's Choice in the SPV Accounting special effects section went to Fran Catford and with runner-up Nadia Vanek.

Sunday's program:

Face Painting Competition sponsored by Face Paint Shop Australia

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 cash

People's Choice - Trophy Prize

Junior Face Painting Competition sponsored by Face Paint Shop Australia

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 cash

People's Choice - Trophy Prize

The Australian Body Art Festival is being held this weekend at Cooroy.

Airbrush Competition sponsored by Eumundi & District Historical Association

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash sponsored by Sunny Coast Accountants

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 prize value

People's Choice - Trophy Prize

Wearable Art Competition sponsored by Countryside Realty Noosa

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 cash

People's Choice - Trophy Prize

Noosa Outback Surfboard Art Competition - all weekend

1st Prize - Trophy and $300 cash

2nd Prize - Trophy and $150 cash

People's Choice - Trophy Prize