NAIDOC WEEK: Musician Jon Vea Vea with The Lilly Pilly Community Choir Lesa Stagg, Teresa Wagstaff, Marj Speedy, Beth Hokum, Francis Mauwer, Gina Woodman and Paula Chalmers at the flag raising ceremony. Alistair Brightman
GALLERY: Importance of history in Bay NAIDOC flag raising

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
by and
9th Jul 2019 12:51 AM
MOVING together for a shared future was the focus of Shelly Howden's speech at this year's NAIDOC flag raising event.

Held at the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere yesterday morning, Ms Howden highlighted NAIDOC week's history spanning from the 1920s which progressed from protests, to a Day of Mourning to what it is today.

"(Now) a week of celebrations and events that are inclusive to all Australians," she told a crowd of about 100 onlookers.

 

"Hearing this history is necessary before we can come to some true reconciliation.

"This is not just the history of the first nations people - it is the history of all of us, of all Australia, and we need to own it."

Ms Howden said the theme of Voice, Treaty, Truth also highlighted the precious languages of the oldest continuing culture on earth preserving lore and understanding of country.

