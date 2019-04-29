GALLERY: Inaugural M'boro cultural event helps bridge gap

ARTS FESTIVAL: Sarah and Chenoah Thomas at the Moonaboola Arts Festival held at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday.

ARTS FESTIVAL: Sarah and Chenoah Thomas at the Moonaboola Arts Festival held at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday. Cody Fox

AFTER two years of active planning, the inaugural Moonaboola Arts Festival achieved its aim of bridging the gap between cultures in the region.

Held at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on Saturday from 11am-5pm, the event attracted hundreds of indigenous and non-indigenous community members to 25 stalls, with cultural artefacts, traditional art forms and live music on offer.

Maryborough Aboriginal Corporation manager Martine Britton said the event's theme, Discover Your Dreaming, encouraged learning and creativity no matter your age or background.

"Art is for everyone, so why do you have to be Aboriginal to want to do weaving or make grass skirts?” Ms Britton said.

"Why doesn't everyone want to have a go, if you are that way inclined, why not try a different form of art? We want to incite inspiration.

"I had three people during the event come up to me and ask to be involved in the planning committee for next year. So we have already achieved the aim of being inclusive as they just want to be a part of it.”

Prior to the naming of the Mary River, the district had been known as Wide Bay and local Aboriginals knew it as Moonaboola, Mooraboocoola, Booie or Numabulla.

Ms Britton said the event's measure of success was always going to be about the level of satisfaction of patrons, not about numbers through the doors. "Everyone got something out of (the festival), no one walked away with nothing,” she said.

Global star and former X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace performed an intimate concert involving the audience during the evening after hosting a workshop about turning dreams into reality.