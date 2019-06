Noel Byers with a picture of his late wife Heather,who was the main organiser for the tattoo show before she passed away from cancer last September.

Noel Byers with a picture of his late wife Heather,who was the main organiser for the tattoo show before she passed away from cancer last September. Cody Fox

FROM face tattoos to sleeve patterns, it was an abundance of ink artworks on show at the weekend's Wide Bay Tattoo Show.

Tattoo artists and enthusiasts alike lined the corridors of the Carriers Arms Hotel to showcase their ink impressions and artistic temperaments.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Funds raised from the event were donated to the Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide groups.