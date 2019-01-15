GALLERY: Jonic wins back to back national titles

COMING THROUGH: Jasmine Arnold Spins out as Ardie Jonic makes a pass in the Junior Sedans race at Maryborough Speedway.

ARDIE Jonic held onto his lead from the first day of racing at the National Junior Sedan Title to successfully defend his top-of-the-podium position for another year at Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway on Sunday night.

The race leader was chased down to the line by Queensland driver Braith Hogan followed by Victorian Todd Moule however Jonic weaved through lapped traffic to win by a 4.099sec margin.

Jonic finished on 144 points before Hogan on 125 and Jye Irving on 123.

Strong from the beginning, Saturday's heats had Hogan and Jonic not only lead the point-standings but finish the first night undefeated following an evening of hard racing and five roll-overs.

Home-grown talent Kurtis Peall was the first local to cross the line, finishing seventh in the A main on the third day of racing.

However it was Kayden Swindells who shone on his home track, earning his spot in final after placing to progressing through both the B and C mains.

Sadly for the young gun, he suffered a car failure in the main event.

Queensland's Mason Cameron claimed the fastest practise session time on Friday afternoon as one of three drivers to be under the seventeen second mark, setting a time of 16.769.

Maryborough driver Ashleigh Moller crossed the line sixth in the C Main for position 38 on the title board.

The 15-year-old Queensland Go Kart champion was one of 23 female competitors of the 76 who took to the dirt.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said it was the highest number of females entered in any Australian Title competition spanning all ages.

"The racing was some of the best we have seen in an Australian title, there was only one incident in the final race,” he said.

"A crowd of about 1000 people came both Saturday and Sunday.”

Kingaroy's Josh Harm dominated rounds three and four of the Production Sedan IBRP Series.

Harm finished the week- end's rounds on 474 points.

Local Joel Berkley finished fourth and second on the two nights respectively, good preparation as he heads to the national titles in Hamilton in Victoria to race following his six wins this year.

In the Modlites Round 5 of the Cowboy Cup on Saturday, it was Queensland drivers in the top three with Terry Leer-entveld leading.

Nathan Politch took the Tim Biddle Memorial the following night.