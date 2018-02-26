GALLERY: Justice Crew backs youth support program

STOCKLAND ROCKS: Justice Crew hit the stage to a huge reception AT Stockland shopping centre.

STOCKLAND ROCKS: Justice Crew hit the stage to a huge reception AT Stockland shopping centre. Alistair Brightman

LESS than a month after their whirlwind visit to the Fraser Coast, renowned dance act Justice Crew was back to rock the Bay's socks off.

The Australian pop group held a Saturday afternoon performance to support struggling youth through the Musicians Making a Difference program.

Supported by Optus, the charity aims to change the lives of young people through music, dance and mentoring.

Hervey Bay Optus franchisee Jim Carew said the money raised from the concert would go towards opening a local branch in Hervey Bay.

"It gives young kids the opportunity to express themselves and feel good about themselves," Mr Carew said.