GALLERY: Justice Crew backs youth support program
LESS than a month after their whirlwind visit to the Fraser Coast, renowned dance act Justice Crew was back to rock the Bay's socks off.
The Australian pop group held a Saturday afternoon performance to support struggling youth through the Musicians Making a Difference program.
Photos
Supported by Optus, the charity aims to change the lives of young people through music, dance and mentoring.
Hervey Bay Optus franchisee Jim Carew said the money raised from the concert would go towards opening a local branch in Hervey Bay.
"It gives young kids the opportunity to express themselves and feel good about themselves," Mr Carew said.