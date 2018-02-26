Menu
STOCKLAND ROCKS: Justice Crew hit the stage to a huge reception AT Stockland shopping centre.
News

GALLERY: Justice Crew backs youth support program

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

LESS than a month after their whirlwind visit to the Fraser Coast, renowned dance act Justice Crew was back to rock the Bay's socks off.

The Australian pop group held a Saturday afternoon performance to support struggling youth through the Musicians Making a Difference program.

Supported by Optus, the charity aims to change the lives of young people through music, dance and mentoring.

Hervey Bay Optus franchisee Jim Carew said the money raised from the concert would go towards opening a local branch in Hervey Bay.

"It gives young kids the opportunity to express themselves and feel good about themselves," Mr Carew said.

News MARYBOROUGH has exceeded its average February rainfall by more than 93mm after the Fraser Coast copped a drenching over the past week.

News When does opinion cross the line into bullying?

News A knife was also found.

