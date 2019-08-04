GALLERY: Kaleidoscope of colour as Whale Parade takes off

A KALEIDOSCOPE of light and colour lit up Hervey Bay as dozens of floats paraded down the Esplanade.



The Whale Parade and Concert, one of the flagship attractions of the town's Whale Festival, drew hundreds of residents and visitors to the town's tourist strip for a night to remember.



Even the children got in on the action, with students from Xavier Catholic College and Pialba State School donning their favourite sea-themed outfits for the parade.



And the celebrations didn't stop after the floats, with the newly-refurbished Seafront Oval being used for the first time to host a free concert.

