Kicking off the Kmart Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal is customer service manager Rachel Baker and The Salvation Army captain Aaron Reid.
GALLERY: Kmart lights up lives at Christmas

Jodie Callcott
20th Nov 2018 8:37 AM
KMART was alive with the sound of music for the launch of its Wishing Tree Appeal.

The ladies of Fraser Coast Chorus, The 2 Robs and Kmart's own Duncan McNeil belted out Christmas tunes for shoppers.

Each year the campaign runs in partnership with The Salvation Army and provides struggling Hervey Bay families with gifts for Christmas Day.

Salvos captain Aaron Reid said more than 400 people were supported by last year's appeal.

Kmart customer service manager Rachel Baker said Hervey Bay customers were exceptionally generous at this time of year.

"Any gift is greatly appreciated, and you can donate in-store right up until Christmas Eve," Miss Baker said.

"We would like to let our locals know if they're thinking about donating, we would love to see more gifts donated for the elderly and teenagers.

"Think of a gift that goes beyond the Christmas season, such as gift packs containing hygiene products, socks and underwear.

"Alternatively, you can donate any spare change into our wishing boxes or take a bauble from the Wishing Tree and scan the barcode at any register to contribute."

To donate, visit Kmart at Stockland, 6 Central Ave, Urraween, by close of business, December 24, or visit kmart.com.au/wishingtree

 

christmas 2018 fcchristmas fccommunity kmart wishing tree appeal the salvation army
Fraser Coast Chronicle

