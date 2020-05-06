Gallery launches online tutorials

In a three-part series showing on the Gatakers Artspace Facebook page, ceramic artist Trevor Spohr shows how to get started in the art. He is pictured here with some of his finished works. Jocelyn Watts

In a three-part series showing on the Gatakers Artspace Facebook page, ceramic artist Trevor Spohr shows how to get started in the art. He is pictured here with some of his finished works. Jocelyn Watts

If dabbling with clay and creating ceramics has ever appealed, the Gatakers Artspace Facebook page is the place to go for online tutorials.

In a new series launched recently, Maryborough ceramic artist Trevor Spohr shows how to get started in the art.

“While Gatakers Artspace is closed due to the coronavirus restrictions, we’re finding new ways to engage with the community,” Mr Spohr said.

“Ceramics is a great medium to use. It’s a good thing parents can do with kids and it doesn’t have to cost much at all. If you’ve got clay in your back yard you can even use that.”

Mr Spohr said the first online tutorial was about throwing a cylinder, which becomes the basic starting point for many forms.

“If you can master the cylinder shape, you’re good to go,” he said.

“The second video teaches people to make a bowl and the third is about making a plate thrown on the wheel.

“We will also be creating tutorials on hand building simple forms such as pinch coils and slabs”.

“If this series proves popular, we could expand it to cover decorating and other techniques.”

Mr Spohr graduated from the Qld College of Art in the late 1980s before spending two years in Europe working with potters in Switzerland, Germany and Athens.

After returning to Australia he worked at two potteries in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, where he also ran his own studio and retail outlet.

Mr Spohr moved to Hervey Bay to teach ceramics at TAFE about 2000 and when Gatakers Artspace opened 10 years ago took up his current position as senior arts development co-ordinator.

In recent years he has visited Japan three times, including a three-month stint as an artist in residence, learning traditional pottery methods in a remote village in the mountains.

To watch the video tutorials visit the Gatakers Artspace Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gatakersartspace