GALLERY: Legends turn heads at Men of League dinner

Men of League Foundation fraser Coast Committee Sports Dinner - Fraser Coast president Kev Embrey with special guests (L) Mark Winterbottom, David Shillington, Chelsea Baker and Michael Crocker. Alistair Brightman

IT COULD only be called a meeting of legends with three champion athletes and a supercars star all in the same room.

Race legend Mark Winterbottom, former Origin players David Shillington and Michael Crocker and rising Jillaroos star Chelsea Baker were some of the big names that headlined Saturday's Fraser Coast Men of League dinner.

The event raised funds for needy families in the rugby league community who were doing it tough.

While the full amount has not been counted, Men of League Fraser Coast president Kev Embery said "a good amount" had been raised for people in need.

"We have a particular fellow who has leukemia that we're helping to rally for," Mr Embery said.

"So having big names at the dinner that attracts people from far and wide means a lot to us."

The foundation will host a bowls day at Doon Villa and a golf day at Hervey Bay Golf Club in the coming months.

A charity golf day in Maryborough has been scheduled for November 25.