GALLERY: Lest we forget our promise

Remembrance Day at the Maryborough cenotaph - Stephen Caines sounds The Last Post at the service.

Remembrance Day at the Maryborough cenotaph - Stephen Caines sounds The Last Post at the service. Alistair Brightman

SILENCE spoke more than a thousand words when the Fraser Coast stood still at 11am yesterday.

On the eleventh day, of the eleventh month at the eleventh hour exactly 100 years ago, the guns fell silent on the battle grounds of World War I and the world made a promise to never forget.

A promise the Fraser Coast has never broken.

All ages and people from all walks of life descended on Remembrance Day ceremonies to remember and reflect - from 94-year-old Hervey Bay Kokoda Trail veteran Jack Lewis, to three-year-old Chelsea Kneebone, who watched her father Joe act as part of the Maryborough cenotaph catafalque guard.

These commemorations not only paid tribute to Australia's service men and women who served in the 'war to end all wars', but also those who have served since and continue to serve.

Photos View Photo Gallery

According to Hervey Bay RSL Sub-Branch president Brian Tidyman, the sombre mood at the cenotaph in Pialba's Freedom Park served as a reminder to the atrocities of combat.

"There was a great feeling of sadness because at the end of the day there was more than 60,000 lives lost in World War I," he told the Chronicle.

"A whole generation of young men were wiped out.

"There are veterans here today spanning from Kokoda to Vietnam and some young ones from Iraq, Somalia and Rwanda."

Mr Tidyman explained the importance of the next generation remembering the sacrifice of the ANZACs.

"It is so important to have our young people at these events because they are the future," he said.

"There needs to be others to carry on the legacy and understand the weight of their sacrifice."

The Hervey Bay RSL spent weeks contacting the descendants of the local soldiers whose names were etched into the cenotaph.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Sandra and Doug Harwood, who retired to Hervey Bay, were honoured as the descendants of World War I solider William Malcolm Harwood.

William was a butcher in Tiaro before enlisting and died at 32 from pneumonia in the war, and buried at the Red Sea.

"We are thrilled the RSL has recognised the efforts of the soldiers and the contacted us," Sandra said.

Maryborough cenotaph Catafalque guard member, 9th Battalion of the Royal Queensland Regiment's Joe Kneebone, joined the army reserves last year to continue a long family history in the military.

"There was a great turn-out in Maryborough with lots of people paying their respects," he said.

"I was very honoured to have been chosen as part of the guard particularly because it is the 100th anniversary of the armistice.

"When I looked down at my little daughter saying 'that's my daddy' with pride it almost brought a tear to my eye."