GALLERY: Lives changed as gala kicks off Gatsby-style

YOU could have mistaken the Bayside Transformation's annual gala for an actual party from an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel.

But for many on the night, it represented the next stage of their journey to recovery.

About 180 people from across the community joined in the celebrations hosted by the rehab clinic, with the funds going towards the continued recovery of the people still involved in the project.

Admin manager Lisa Love said the night was about helping people who had lost their way because of drug addiction.

"It's their community; we're helping transform their community and lives,” Ms Love said.

"Everyone who has gone through the program has a wonderful story to tell. There are people who are already reconciling with their children and families.”

Singer Matthew Sanoua is one such person, now six weeks away from graduating from the drug recovery program. Ms Love said about $25,000 was raised from the entire event.