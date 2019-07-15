Menu
THIS IS LIVING: Rotary Hervey Bay City members Des Richters, Lynton Evans, Bill Donnelly and Ian Duxbury at the Rotary Living Expo at Hervey Bay High School.
GALLERY: Living it up at the Bay Rotary expo

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
15th Jul 2019 12:36 AM
A CHANGE of venue and a new date has resulted in the creation of a brand new Rotary Living Expo in Hervey Bay.

The event, put on by both Hervey Bay City and Hervey Bay Sunrise Rotary Clubs, is in its 15th year and was held across the weekend at Hervey Bay High School rather than its traditional home, Seafront Oval.

Chair of the expo's committee Liz Beer said the expo drew plenty of interested visitors looking to take their travel plans to the next level.

"It's ideal for people looking for things to kit-out their camper van, van or boat with lots of activities to keep the kids occupied," Ms Beer said.

She praised the new venue.

"The high school is a magnificent venue with lots more space," she said.

Ms Beer said visitors from the state touch championships stopped by as they headed home.

 

 

The $5 entry fee, stall fees and money raised from selling food all go towards covering next year's event as well as fundraising for numerous community causes.

