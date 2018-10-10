GALLERY: Local fire heroes honoured
"MEDALS aren't made of gold ... they are made of sweat, determination, loyalty and that precious hard-to-find alloy called intestinal fortitude.”
With that Dan Gable quote, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services North Coast Region Assistant Commissioner Michelle Young congratulated local firies at a medal presentation yesterday.
Senior Firefighter of four decades John Wheeler, one of the 23 medal clasp recipients, understands this sentiment well.
"I never thought I would last this long in the job but it has been a great career,” Mr Wheeler said at the ceremony yesterday.
"It's nice to be honoured but this isn't why we do the job.”
It was 42 years ago when as a 21-year-old Mr Wheeler received his letter in the mail telling him he was the newest addition to the Maryborough Fire Station.
"I've seen so much change, the building looks similar with a few add-ons but the fire trucks are completely different,” he said.
"We only used to do fires and then they brought in the trucks with the rescue equipment and we got trained to save people too.”
AWARD WINNERS
National Medal Recipients (15 years)
Torquay Fire Station Lieutenant Gilbert McGlinn
Maryborough Fire Station Station Officer Adrian Massingham
Torquay Fire Station Senior Firefighter Brendan Fitzgerald
Torquay Fire Station Senior Firefighter Brendon Jensen
Torquay Fire Station 1st Class Firefighter Graham Carr
1st Clasp to National Medal (25 years)
Tin Can Bay Fire Station Captain Desley Goldsworthy
1st Clasp to Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (20 years)
North Coast Region Assistant Commissioner Michelle Young
Torquay Fire Station Senior Firefighter Michael McIntrye
Maryborough Fire Station Senior Firefighter Shane Goodall
Maryborough Fire Station 1st Class Firefighter Paul Toohey
2nd Clasp to Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (30 years)
Maryborough Fire Station Senior Firefighter Les Francis
3rd Clasp to Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (40 years)
Maryborough Fire Station Senior Firefighter John Wheeler
Maryborough RHQ Superintendent Brad Schealler
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Medal (10 years)
Torquay Fire Station Station Officer Jason Fothergill
Maryborough Fire Station 1st Class Firefighter Karl Henderson
Maryborough Fire Station Firefighter Matthew Reimers
Maryborough Fire Station Lieutenant Brendan Barsby
Torquay Fire Station Auxiliary Firefighter Chris Morey
Maryborough Area Office Administration Officer Amy Brown
QFES Injury Management Advisor Koni Knight
North Coast Region WH&S Coordinator Chris Mynott
Rainbow Beach Fire Station Captain Liam Gray
1st Clasp to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Medal (25 years)
Maryborough Fire Station 1st Class Firefighter Karl Henderson