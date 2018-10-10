GALLERY: Local fire heroes honoured

Queensland Fire and Rescue Appliance Handover and Medal Presentation - All the award winners from the presentation.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Appliance Handover and Medal Presentation - All the award winners from the presentation. Cody Fox

"MEDALS aren't made of gold ... they are made of sweat, determination, loyalty and that precious hard-to-find alloy called intestinal fortitude.”

With that Dan Gable quote, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services North Coast Region Assistant Commissioner Michelle Young congratulated local firies at a medal presentation yesterday.

Senior Firefighter of four decades John Wheeler, one of the 23 medal clasp recipients, understands this sentiment well.

"I never thought I would last this long in the job but it has been a great career,” Mr Wheeler said at the ceremony yesterday.

"It's nice to be honoured but this isn't why we do the job.”

It was 42 years ago when as a 21-year-old Mr Wheeler received his letter in the mail telling him he was the newest addition to the Maryborough Fire Station.

"I've seen so much change, the building looks similar with a few add-ons but the fire trucks are completely different,” he said.

"We only used to do fires and then they brought in the trucks with the rescue equipment and we got trained to save people too.”

AWARD WINNERS

National Medal Recipients (15 years)

Torquay Fire Station Lieutenant Gilbert McGlinn

Maryborough Fire Station Station Officer Adrian Massingham

Torquay Fire Station Senior Firefighter Brendan Fitzgerald

Torquay Fire Station Senior Firefighter Brendon Jensen

Torquay Fire Station 1st Class Firefighter Graham Carr

1st Clasp to National Medal (25 years)

Tin Can Bay Fire Station Captain Desley Goldsworthy

1st Clasp to Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (20 years)

North Coast Region Assistant Commissioner Michelle Young

Torquay Fire Station Senior Firefighter Michael McIntrye

Maryborough Fire Station Senior Firefighter Shane Goodall

Maryborough Fire Station 1st Class Firefighter Paul Toohey

2nd Clasp to Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (30 years)

Maryborough Fire Station Senior Firefighter Les Francis

3rd Clasp to Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (40 years)

Maryborough Fire Station Senior Firefighter John Wheeler

Maryborough RHQ Superintendent Brad Schealler

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Medal (10 years)

Torquay Fire Station Station Officer Jason Fothergill

Maryborough Fire Station 1st Class Firefighter Karl Henderson

Maryborough Fire Station Firefighter Matthew Reimers

Maryborough Fire Station Lieutenant Brendan Barsby

Torquay Fire Station Auxiliary Firefighter Chris Morey

Maryborough Area Office Administration Officer Amy Brown

QFES Injury Management Advisor Koni Knight

North Coast Region WH&S Coordinator Chris Mynott

Rainbow Beach Fire Station Captain Liam Gray

1st Clasp to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Medal (25 years)

Maryborough Fire Station 1st Class Firefighter Karl Henderson