GLAMOROUS: Warren Thorpe and Hayley Green from Hervey Bay at the Fisherman's Ball at the Beach House Hotel.
Alistair Brightman
GALLERY: Local fishers don penguin suits for ball

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
by and
1st Sep 2019 8:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE room was dashed in colour, the guests in their finest and the local seafood buffet had mouths watering.

This year's annual charity Fisherman's Ball held at the Hervey Bay Beach House on Friday was a resounding success, according to organisers.

Committee member Carol Brown said the event, which sold out in six days, had more than 400 people attend.

"The band, Soul City was amazing we just couldn't hold the ball without them," she said.

"It's a team event from the committee, I would personally like to thank all the wonderful sponsors and donors - most of whom are local and ... come back every year to show amazing generosity and support."

Proceeds from the event will go towards the local veterans assistance group for a camper trailer with inbuilt barbecue for fundraisers and to Camp Gregory for repairs.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

