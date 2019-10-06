Menu
Majestic Vanners National Secretary and Treasurer Russell Smith holding two novelty trophies from the event.
News

GALLERY: Majestic vans on show at Bay park

Glen Porteous
Cody Fox
by and
6th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
AUSSIES love their cars and hundreds cruised down yesterday for the Majestic Vanners of Australia Show and Shine and Queensland State Van titles at City Park, Hervey Bay.

Panel van enthusiasts turned up to see 75 entrants from South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and ACT.

Justin Harding was displaying his Monza Red 1981 XD Sundowner and had great success with his piece of motoring history.

"It was just sitting there in south-west Queensland and it has taken about two-and-a-half years to restore,” Mr Harding said.

"Every single nut, bolt and washer has been replaced and refurbished and I have basically rebuilt a brand new car.

"These car shows are not just about the vehicles but also to enjoy the company of fellow car enthusiasts.”

Mr Harding has won Queensland's Top Van for the last two years and placed in the national top 10 and top three previously.

Majestic Vanners of Australia secretary and treasurer Russell Smith said there was a good number of entrants and spectators.

"There has been a good crowd turn up and the number of entrants has been one of the best we've seen,” Mr Smith said.

The event was open to vans, utes, wagons, sedans and coupes.

The motorists did a Saturday cruise taking in the sights to Maryborough, then to Burrum Heads via Howard and to Toogoom for lunch.

There was also a charity auction on Saturday night, with $3324 raised so far.

"The charity night was a great success and we are working on who to give the proceeds raised from it,” Mr Smith said.

