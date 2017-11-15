Menu
GALLERY: Major pet store proposed for M'boro

NEW PETBARN: Concept designs and land plans for the proposed Petbarn in Maryborough.
Blake Antrobus
MARYBOROUGH could soon get a major pet store if a development application before the council is approved.

Development plans for a new Petbarn store, to be located near Station Square, have been submitted to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

 

Planning documents reveal the store will cover a total area of 601m2 with a height of 7.44m, and house a dog grooming and washing area.

"The site has also been designed with extensive landscaped areas around the public car park and building surrounds exceeding the minimum standards under the planning scheme," the documents read.

 

NEW PETBARN: Concept designs and land plans for the proposed Petbarn in Maryborough.
"Access and egress will be from the existing internal road network servicing the Station Square Shopping Centre."

Topics:  fcdevelopment maryborough petbarn pets pet store station square

