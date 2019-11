Maryborough High formal at the Brolga Theatre - graduate Cheyenne Ross and partner Ethan Ballard.

MARYBOROUGH students dressed to impress as they hit the red carpet at the school’s formal on Friday night.

The glitz and glamour of the Brolga Theatre provided the perfect setting for the momentous evening.

Vintage cars and other unique vehicles added to the spectacle of the evening, ensuring couples arrived in style.

Take a look through our gallery for photos of the students strutting their stuff.