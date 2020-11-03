GALLERY: M’boro celebrates the race that stops a nation

Angie Knight, Cheyna Manski, Nicole Heath and Tahnee Manski celebrating the Melbourne Cup at the Carriers Arms Hotel.

THE crowd was dressed to the nines as Maryborough got ready to celebrate a unique Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Dozens of people had gathered at the Carriers Arms Hotel to watch the race and have a delicious lunch.

Social distancing measures were in place, not only in Maryborough but in Melbourne where the race was run.

No crowd was allowed into the grounds at Flemington, but the atmosphere among those watching the television coverage was as lively as ever.

Plenty more watched from home as the race that stops a nation got underway from 2pm.

In the end, it was Twilight Payment that won the eagerly anticipated race.