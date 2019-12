Maryborough CBD Christmas Street Party - (L) Christine Petersen and Sam Hansen from Maryborough and Susan Blyth from Hervey Bay.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Maryborough CBD Christmas Street Party - (L) Christine Petersen and Sam Hansen from Maryborough and Susan Blyth from Hervey Bay.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

The Maryborough CBD Christmas Street Party attracted thousands of people to the heart of the Heritage City.

Chronicle Chief Photographer Alistair Brightman captured some of the highlights.