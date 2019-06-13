Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - 10 Years & Under Jazz Improvisation Solo - Madeleine Trueman.
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - 10 Years & Under Jazz Improvisation Solo - Madeleine Trueman. Alistair Brightman
Community

GALLERY: M'boro Dance Eisteddfod day three

Alistair Brightman
by
13th Jun 2019 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLET, jazz and lyrical dance were on show as competitors took the stage on day three of the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod.

Check out our gallery of photos from the day.

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

fcevents maryborough dance eisteddfod whatson
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ROADS REVAMP: $40M splash into roads, footpaths revealed

    premium_icon ROADS REVAMP: $40M splash into roads, footpaths revealed

    Council News A third of the Fraser Coast council's capital works budget will be pumped into improving roads, bridges and footpaths around the region

    BEACHED: Baby whale found on Fraser Island

    premium_icon BEACHED: Baby whale found on Fraser Island

    Environment The carcass was reported to environment officers

    Bay flight costs ‘a case of use it or lose it’

    premium_icon Bay flight costs ‘a case of use it or lose it’

    News It follows a Senate inquiry into regional airline prices

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:10 PM
    Dance mums open up on what it takes to get eisteddfod-ready

    premium_icon Dance mums open up on what it takes to get eisteddfod-ready

    Community YouTube tutorials, early mornings and 20,000km in the car

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:06 PM