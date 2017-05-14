24°
GALLERY: M'boro dance scene 'coming back' with Eisteddfod

Blake Antrobus
| 14th May 2017 3:41 PM
Secondary school grades 10-12 contemporary group. Aldridge State High dance troupe performing to Hallelujah. Hannah Gillespie amongst her fellow dancers.
Secondary school grades 10-12 contemporary group. Aldridge State High dance troupe performing to Hallelujah. Hannah Gillespie amongst her fellow dancers.

AS 1500 dancers converge on the Brolga Theatre, Irene Smith is convinced the Maryborough dance scene is on a comeback.

The organiser of the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod said this year's turnout was the most they'd had in four years, with numbers growing by nearly 100 competitors every year.

To accommodate demand, an extra class had been booked by the organisers.

"It's growing; dance used to be very prevalent in Maryborough 30 years ago,” Ms Smith said.

"But the last four years has seen numbers grow by hundreds. It's onwards and upwards for the local scene.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Groups and studios from as far as Perth have shown up for a crack at the top spot in this year's event, which has become a tradition for the town.

But many were eyeing feedback from renowned dancer Louise Buljubasich, whose own student made it onto So You Think You Can Dance USA.

"The big appeal is they get a good critique from the adjudicators; it helps them develop their styles, like educational asssistance,” Ms Smith said.

"But the dance standards are exceptional.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dance fccommunity maryborough maryborough dance eisteddfod

