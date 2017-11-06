GALLERY: M'boro riders race into the Twilight

Jayce Cunning goes round the bend in the Superclass Men's event at the 2017 Maryborough Twilight BMX event on Saturday.

KAREN Baker knows kids aren't afraid of showing off their skills on the track.

The organiser of the Maryborough Twilight BMX event said more than 290 riders from across Queensland descended on the Heritage City for a shot at the top.

For Baker, it's one of the biggest events the club has held this year.

"It's been a good year for us, we have about four more race meets before we break at the end of the year,” Baker said.

"But this event was the first time where we had more than 17 mini wheelers competing.

"It's also the first time in the state the Women's Superclass were able to jump the pro straight, so we hope to keep that going.”

A slew of Fraser Coast riders took out top spots in the races.

Colton Blythe took out first place in the 9 Boys, Alyssa Cherrie won the 13 girls and rising star Campbell Allan won the 12 boys.

For Allan, it tops off a strong performance at the UCI BMX World Championships earlier this year.

He competed alongside Mackenzie Allan, Alyssa Cherrie, Teya Rufus, Cadell Sheppard and Aston Sheppard.

Baker said the club was preparing to host the Maryborough Classic in June next year, with about 400 riders expected to show up. "The BMX scene is growing, and it's onwards and upwards for the club,” she said.