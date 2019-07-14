Menu
CREATIVE FLAIR: Les Charteris and Bill Brown from Bundaberg and Trevor Brennan and Kev Robinson from Maryborough at the Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcrafters Guild expo on Saturday.
GALLERY: M'boro shows off wooden works of art

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
by and
14th Jul 2019 8:32 PM
DRAWING visitors from as far as Gatton and Toowoomba, Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcrafters Guild's annual expo was a resounding success.

Club secretary Anne Kearse said the event, held at the clubhouse in the Maryborough Showgrounds on Saturday, was a step up from last year.

"We are very grateful to have well-known Queensland guest presenter Marilyn Kunde demonstrate finishing techniques on wooden items," she said.

"We had demonstrations of scroll saws, carving, wood-turning, pyrography as well as sales of timber.

"Our club has 94 members, more than a quarter of which are women and cater from beginners to our founding members."

