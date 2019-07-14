GALLERY: M'boro shows off wooden works of art

CREATIVE FLAIR: Les Charteris and Bill Brown from Bundaberg and Trevor Brennan and Kev Robinson from Maryborough at the Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcrafters Guild expo on Saturday.

DRAWING visitors from as far as Gatton and Toowoomba, Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcrafters Guild's annual expo was a resounding success.

Club secretary Anne Kearse said the event, held at the clubhouse in the Maryborough Showgrounds on Saturday, was a step up from last year.

"We are very grateful to have well-known Queensland guest presenter Marilyn Kunde demonstrate finishing techniques on wooden items," she said.

"We had demonstrations of scroll saws, carving, wood-turning, pyrography as well as sales of timber.

"Our club has 94 members, more than a quarter of which are women and cater from beginners to our founding members."