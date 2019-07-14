GALLERY: M'boro shows off wooden works of art
DRAWING visitors from as far as Gatton and Toowoomba, Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcrafters Guild's annual expo was a resounding success.
Club secretary Anne Kearse said the event, held at the clubhouse in the Maryborough Showgrounds on Saturday, was a step up from last year.
Photos
"We are very grateful to have well-known Queensland guest presenter Marilyn Kunde demonstrate finishing techniques on wooden items," she said.
"We had demonstrations of scroll saws, carving, wood-turning, pyrography as well as sales of timber.
"Our club has 94 members, more than a quarter of which are women and cater from beginners to our founding members."