CITY SPIRIT: Partrick Scanlon with Parker, 3, Winter, 1 and Jess Scanlon enjoyed the food at the Maryborough Street Party before Soul City kicked off the night's entertainment. Blake Antrobus
GALLERY: M'boro street party lights up the night

Blake Antrobus
17th Sep 2018 2:35 PM
WITH popular jazz band Soul City bringing the beat for thousands of people, it was a night to remember in Maryborough.

About 4,500 people took part the City Spirit-themed street party on Saturday night.

The event was held in conjunction with the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, which ran until noon the next day.

Lead facilitator of the Maryborough Street Party Kylie Nitz said the committee was organising the next party on December 14, set to be "Mary Christmas" themed.

"We saw places in the CBD that were open until 10pm, the crowds kept them busy," Ms Nitz said.

"We're very pleased with how trade went that night."

The street party has become one of the Heritage City's most popular events since it started in 2015.

December's street party will be the last event for the year, before the next party kicks off next Easter.

Division 4 councillor Daniel Sanderson said the event was an indication of the great community support in the region and how people were changing.

"With the trading hours, it shows the business community is becoming proactive and getting involved," Cr Sanderson said.

"It's always different, but there's a bit of consistency to how they are run and what happens."

