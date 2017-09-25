GALLERY: M'boro's proud history on display

THESE buildings and gardens have stood for hundreds of years, and they brought out the best of Maryborough for thrilled onlookers.

Hundreds of years of history were on display as visitors from as far as Brisbane flocked to the heritage city's weekend-long display of idyllic gardens and historical buildings.

25 buildings and 10 gardens through the town were on display for the hundreds of people who attended.

The WWII Air Raid Shelter - MELSA in Richmond St, the 140-year-old Cottage and National Trust Interiors Resource Centre in Lennox St and the Bell Tower at St Pauls Anglican Church were just a handful of destinations that opened their doors for tours.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Waterside Workers Hall was also opened for the first time, drawing about 700 people.

Open House and Garden chairperson George Seymour said these events helped build community pride and celebrate Maryborough's uniqueness.

"Through the buildings, we tell the story of Maryborough,” Cr Seymour said.

"Everyone was really impressed with the gardens and buildings, and the chance to learn about Maryborough's history.

"It's a valuable event, and great to see so many people out enjoying the town.”

Bell tower captain Ruth Andersen gave groups a crash course in bell ringing and playing a tune at the St Pauls Bell Tower over the weekend.

The nine musical bells were cast in 1887 and are believed to be among just five sets in the world.

Cr Seymour said the committee was already planning for next year's event.