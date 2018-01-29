GALLERY: McLean stuns at Seafront home show

BACK HOME: Guy McLean performing at Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay on Saturday. It marks his first performance in Hervey Bay and his first show in the Fraser Coast in about five weeks.

PERFORMING in front of his home crowd has set Guy McLean's 2018 career off to a good start.

The Fraser Coast horseman performed one of his first shows for the year in front of a 1900-strong crowd at Seafront Oval on Saturday.

It marks his first show at the Hervey Bay oval and one of his first in the Fraser Coast in the past five weeks.

"It's a lot easier to open myself up in front of this crowd, it means I can engage with them a bit more," Mr McLean said.

"Performing around the world you can be a 10 minute spot in a huge show, but to perform a big show here was a really good start."

Mr McLean will be in between America and Australia until April, where he will perform at the 2018 Man from Snowy River festival.