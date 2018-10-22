Menu
FAMILY AFFAIR: Face of Relay for Life Hervey Bay Matthew Selke's team
GALLERY: Meet Hervey Bay's face of the relay

Jessica Lamb
22nd Oct 2018 12:49 AM
MATTHEW Selke has been through hell and back.

The Hervey Bay father-of-two is a survivor of stage three bowel cancer and Hervey Bay Relay for Life's 'Face of the Relay'.

Mr Selke, 42, was backed by a team of pirates known as 'Matty's Misfits', a collection of family and friends doing their best interpretation of the event's theme 'going for gold'.

"They asked me to be the face of the relay a few years ago but I said I wanted to wait until I wasn't in treatment any more,” he said.

"Part of my duty was saying the survivor's oath, cutting the banner and judging the only-male-contested 'Miss Relay' competition.”

Hervey Bay Relay for Life committee chair of five years Kay Nixon said Mr Selke was a humble community hero who came through at the last minute.

"The truck we organised fell through and on two hours notice Matthew got us a truck to transfer tables, chairs and bins to set up.”

The Stafford Park event had 500 people in 47 teams and raised more than $53,700.

cancer council cancer research fraser coast hervey bay relay for life
