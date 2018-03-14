GALLERY: Morris fans called to celebrate their love of cars

MORRIS MEETING: Jill and Keith Fowlie with their 1959 and 1929 Morris Minors ahead of the Morris Register 21st National Meet.

MORRIS MEETING: Jill and Keith Fowlie with their 1959 and 1929 Morris Minors ahead of the Morris Register 21st National Meet. Alistair Brightman

JILL Fowlie could never forget the time she and her husband Keith roadtripped to Melbourne in their first Morris Minor in 1969.

But the pair are not alone in their love of the model.

The Fraser Coast woman will host the 21st National Morris Australia Register meet over the Easter long weekend, with hundreds of Morris fans from all over the country expected to attend.

The rally will showcase more than 110 vintage cars from 1914 to now.

Ms Fowlie said the it was an important event to showcase vintage vehicles.

"Older people would recognise the cars from the 1950s, but we want to showcase to others where they came from," Ms Fowlie said.

"It's good to have this reminder of the old days."

Ms Fowlie has invited community members who own a Morris to join in the rally and drive with the local branch of the Morris Register.

The National Morris rally will be held across the Fraser Coast from March 30 - April 2.

Rally locations:

March 30: Howard Park, Howard, 2pm

March 31: Hervey Bay Cultural Centre, Hervey Bay, 9am-2.30pm

April 1: Portside Parklands, Maryborough, 9.30am-2pm

April 2: Burrum Heads Bowls Club, Burrum Heads, 12.30pm-2pm