Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Stringer in the U/15 Steer Riding.
Scott Stringer in the U/15 Steer Riding. Alistair Brightman
News

GALLERY: Muster a hit with 1800 fans

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Nov 2018 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 1800 people flocked to the Rodeo, Utes and Music Muster at Maryborough Showground on the weekend for a rocking good time.

Kicking off at noon, utes captivated fans for the first time at the event while live music, a jumping castle, food vans and the main rodeo attraction entertained fans.

Photos
View Gallery

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society Secretary and event organiser Rhonda Smyth said feedback from patrons was positive especially since free shuttle buses from Maryborough gave the community easy access.

"Thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers, Fraser Coast Regional Council and patrons," she said.

For more photos visit the Chronicle's website.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    USC FUNDING: MP's heat on own party melts uni freeze

    premium_icon USC FUNDING: MP's heat on own party melts uni freeze

    News Llew O'Brien's fight to lift a funding freeze on the Fraser Coast USC campus has paid off as the Federal Government relaxes restrictions for rural universities

    Education Department staff protest for a fairer wage

    premium_icon Education Department staff protest for a fairer wage

    Education The were after a fairer wage rise, and safer workplaces.

    Principals abuse powers to make schools look good

    premium_icon Principals abuse powers to make schools look good

    Education Shocking new research reveals how Qld schools have misused laws.

    Local Partners