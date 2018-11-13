GALLERY: Muster a hit with 1800 fans

ALMOST 1800 people flocked to the Rodeo, Utes and Music Muster at Maryborough Showground on the weekend for a rocking good time.

Kicking off at noon, utes captivated fans for the first time at the event while live music, a jumping castle, food vans and the main rodeo attraction entertained fans.

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society Secretary and event organiser Rhonda Smyth said feedback from patrons was positive especially since free shuttle buses from Maryborough gave the community easy access.

"Thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers, Fraser Coast Regional Council and patrons," she said.

For more photos visit the Chronicle's website.